Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10

Image credit: Shutterstock BIhar Board Exam 2020: Only 10 girls in top 41 students.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 was released by the BSEB, or the Bihar School Examination Board, today through its official websites. There are 41 students who share the top ten ranks in the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020. Out of these 41students, only 10 students are girls and Juli Kumari of Balika High School Arwal has scored the highest among girls with 478 marks.

Juli Kumari is ranked third in the overall toppers list which is topped by Himanshu Raj Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, who has 96.20%. Durgesh Kumar came second with 96% marks while Shubham Kumar and Rajveer have jointly bagged the third spot, along with Juli Kumari, by securing 95.6%.

In 2018, All three toppers of the Bihar Board Matric Results were girls but in 2019 not a single girl student was in the top ten list. Students can check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 on onlinebseb.in, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.

The total number of qualified candidates are 6,13,485 boys and 5,90,545 girls. More than 2.8 lakh students have failed to clear the examinations this year. The BSEB 10th pass percentage for boys is 84.12% and for girls, it is 77.20%.

BSEB had already declared the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams before the nationwide lockdown on March 25 delayed the evaluation process for BSEB 10th Results.