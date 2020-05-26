Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How To Check BSEB 10th Result Online

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: how to check BSEB 10th result online

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, will announce Class 10 or Matric result today-- May 26, at 12:30 pm. Result will be made available on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. It is seen in the past years that the official websites crash on the result day. In case the official sites become inaccessible this year as well, students can check their results on alternative websites like Indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and others.

Steps To Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Click on the result link

Enter your login credentials-- roll code, roll number, and any other required information.

Click on the submit button

Bihar Board 10th result will appear on the screen.

More than 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. The exams were held in February.

In 2019, 80.73% students passed in BSEB 10th results. The Board has already declared the Class 12 result.

Bihar Board Matric exam results will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad, BSEB informed yesterday.

BSEB has also informed that no press conference will be held to declare Bihar Board Matric Result this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

After declaration of result, candidates who are not satisfied with their Class 10 exam results, will be able allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their copies. Also, candidates who do not perform up to expectation can apply for scrutiny and those who fail can appear for supplementary exams.

Bihar Board will be the first to declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results this year. The usual schedule of exams, their evaluation, and result declaration has been derailed by the coronavirus outbreak.