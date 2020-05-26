Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board results can be accessed from the official portals at biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board of School Examination or BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th result today. The results for more than 15 lakh students who appeared for the exams in February this year will be released online on the official portals of the state education board which conducts class 10 (Matric) and class 12 (Intermediate) examinations. Bihar Board results can be accessed from the official portals at biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in according to a statement released by the government. Students would need their registration details to access the BSEB class 10 results.

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Direct links

Click on the direct result website links provided here to check your Bihar Board class 10 results:

Direct link 1:

biharboardonline.com

Direct link 2:

onlinebseb.in

Bihar education minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma will release the results officially today at 12.30 pm in the presence of state education ministry officials.

The Board will not hold any press conference for result declaration this time around in view of the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BSEB 10th results declaration has been delayed because of the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also due to the nation-wide lockdown announced by the central government across the country.

BSEB 10th Result 2020: How To Check?

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website for BSEB 10th result.

Step two: Click on the Bihar Board matric result link.

Step three: Enter your roll code, roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result



