Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Declared

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 has been declared by BSEB

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) after weeks of speculation about the results dates. Students can check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 on onlinebseb.in, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. BSEB had already declared the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams before the nationwide lockdown on March 25 delayed the evaluation process for BSEB 10th results.

There was rampant speculation about the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 dates. Putting the rumours to bed, BSEB announced on Monday that the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result will be declared by 12.30 pm today by Bihar Education Minister Krishananand Verma.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.

The Bihar board Class 10 toppers list will be released after physical verification of the toppers. BSEB started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.

The board had released the BSEB intermediate Class 12 results before the COVID-19 lockdown. The Government of India had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. All educational institutions were forced shut by March 16 throwing the academic calendar of many institutions into disarray.

Most other boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, have been forced to cancel exams, reschedule large numbers or them and postpone the evaluation process due to the lockdown.