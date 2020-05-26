Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights

  • Home
Bihar Board wrapped up board exam result announcement for the year today with declaring matric exam results. This year, 80.59 per cent students passed in BSEB 10th exam.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 26, 2020 2:04 pm IST

Bihar 10th result was announced today and is available on the website
New Delhi:

A detailed analysis of the BSEB 10th Results 2020

In 2020, over 14 lakh students sat for the matric exams. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than boys. While the girls numbered at 7,64,858, the number of boys who sat for the exam was 7,29,213.

Total 12,04,030 per cent students passed in the exam - 6,13,485 are boys, and 5,90,545 are girls.

The overall pass percentage is 80.59 per cent. Pass percentage for boys is 84.12 per cent and for girls, it is 77.20 per cent.

Total 41 students have made it to the top 10 list. Himanshu Raj, a student of Janta High School Rohtas, scored 481 marks and has topped in the state.

Durgesh Kumar, student of S K High School Samastipur, is the second topper with 480 marks.

Among girls, the topper is Juli Kumari from Balika High School Arwal. She has scored 478 marks and her overall rank in the state is third.

Among the students who have passed, 4,03,392 students have been placed in first division, 5,24,217 students have been placed in the second division, and 2,75,402 students have been placed in the third division.

Another achievement for the board this year is that there are only 4 pending results. last year, the number of pending results was 200.

This year only three students form Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui have made it to the top 10 list.



