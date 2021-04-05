Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Soon: Live Updates
Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be announced today at 3:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB will not hold any press conference for the Class 10th result declaration.
BSEB 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. Once announced, the individual scores will be available on the BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and can be accessed with the roll number and roll code. Around 16.8 lakh candidates had registered to write the BSEB Class 10 exam which ended on March 8. The Bihar Board matric result will be declared in the presence of Bihar’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor.
The BSEB Class 10 result will be available also on a batch of private websites such as indiaresults.com but candidates will have to check their scores on the official website as well to confirm. Departing from custom, the BSEB will not declare the Bihar Board 10th 2021 result through a press conference due to the increase in cases of COVID-19.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2021: To check Bihar board Matric result, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials – roll number and roll code – mentioned on the admit card. There will be no result press conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Physical copies of marks heets will be distributed among students by their schools.
BSEB Inter Result 2021
“We have travelled a long distance with respect to the examinations in Bihar. I would also congratulate the Bihar School Board Chairman for being felicitated as the outstanding education administrator. This has been achieved by maintaining the sanctity of the exams and conducting the exams on time”, said Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary while releasing the Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 on March 26.
Bihar board BSEB 10th result 2021: Passing criteria
Students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass Bihar board Class 10 final exam. They also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
As many as 16.8 lakh students await Bihar board 10th result 2021. BSEB will release the Class 10th exam result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.
10th result 2021 Bihar Board: What will be mentioned on the mark sheet
BSEB 10th result 2021: Mark sheets will mention name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other information.
BSEB Class 10 Exam Dates
The BSEB Class 10 final exam was scheduled between February 17 and February 24. However, on February 19, the Social Science paper was leaked in Jamui district and the board had to cancel that paper and conduct a re-exam on March 8.
Bihar Inter Result 2021
BSEB Class 10 Result Date and Time
While announcing the Bihar board Class 10 result date and time, the Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board Anand Kishor has informed that the results will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm today.
April 4, 2021
Details On BSEB Class 10 Matric Marksheet
The Class 10 BSEB Matric marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.
BSEB Class 10 Minimum Passing Mark
To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.
Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: List Of Websites
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
onlinebseb.in
biharboardonline.com
biharboard.ac.in
biharboard.online
However, students accessing the Bihar Matric results on unofficial websites must cross-check the scores on the official one.
Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card
Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2021
The Bihar board results for Class 10 students will be announced today at 3:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the exam from February 17 to March 8 and will release the matric exam result at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.