BSEB Bihar Board Matric result 2021 will be released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. Once announced, the individual scores will be available on the BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and can be accessed with the roll number and roll code. Around 16.8 lakh candidates had registered to write the BSEB Class 10 exam which ended on March 8. The Bihar Board matric result will be declared in the presence of Bihar’s Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Also Read || BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 Today For Over 16 Lakh Students

The BSEB Class 10 result will be available also on a batch of private websites such as indiaresults.com but candidates will have to check their scores on the official website as well to confirm. Departing from custom, the BSEB will not declare the Bihar Board 10th 2021 result through a press conference due to the increase in cases of COVID-19.

Follow Bihar board 10th result 2021 live updates here