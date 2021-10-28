Bihar BEd CET Counselling: Spot Round Admission Begins From Today

Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) counselling 2021 has started

The counselling process for Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2021 has started. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, which administers the counselling process under BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2021 has begun the spot round admission from today, October 28.

Students can appear in the counselling process to get admission to all the participating colleges from 10 am to 5 pm. The counseling under spot admission will continue till November 3.

To be eligible for the sport round admission, students must have secured the minimum qualifying marks, that is, 42 for the unreserved category and the reserved category students must have secured 36 marks in Bihar CET BEd 2021. Applicants must not have taken admission in any college in the first and second rounds of counselling.

Bihar BEd CET Counselling: How To Lock Seat

Visit the official website

On the homepage, login using the asked credentials

Now, verify result, rank and other details

Choose University(ies) for admission.

Select BEd colleges for admission

Pay the counselling fee and submit

Students can choose up to 12 colleges from one or all universities at the time of counselling.

Bihar BEd CET Counselling Process

Students will be all8ted the college on the basis of their preferences and once the college is allotted, conform it through the login portal and pay the partial admission fees of Rs 3,000. After successful payment, take the printout of the provisional seat allotment letter.

As the last step of the BEd admission process, students will have to report at the allotted colleges for document verification.

Upon successful document verification, students will receive the admission slip and pay the remaining fee as directed by the allotted college.