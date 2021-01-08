  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Eligible candidates will be able to register for BCECE counselling 2021: on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 10:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
NSP Portal: State-Wise Scholarship Schemes For School, College Students
Gujarat To Get Rs 180 Crore From Centre For Scholarship Scheme
Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today
69% Parents Want Schools To Reopen From New Academic Session In April: Survey
Maharashtra: Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Two Teachers Test COVID Positive
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Registration for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 counselling will begin today, January 8. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The online registration window, and provisions for choice filling for seat allotment and locking will be available till January 14. The counselling will be held in two rounds. Results of round 1 seat allotment will be announced on January 21.

To register for BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates will have to upload documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, caste certificates (if applicable), income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

Candidates shortlisted in Bihar BCECE 2020 result are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Through BCECE, admissions are granted to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and health science courses in participating institutions.

BCECE Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment

January 8

Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking

January 14

1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date

January 21

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round)

January 21

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round)

January 22-26

. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date

January 29

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round)

January 29

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)

January 30 to February 1

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule
High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of London Fellowship
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of London Fellowship
JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Live Updates: Exam On 3 July, 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped
Live | JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Live Updates: Exam On 3 July, 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped
Need To Train Students, Teachers For NEP To Succeed: Union Education Minister
Need To Train Students, Teachers For NEP To Succeed: Union Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................