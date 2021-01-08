Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Registration for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 counselling will begin today, January 8. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The online registration window, and provisions for choice filling for seat allotment and locking will be available till January 14. The counselling will be held in two rounds. Results of round 1 seat allotment will be announced on January 21.

To register for BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates will have to upload documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, caste certificates (if applicable), income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

Candidates shortlisted in Bihar BCECE 2020 result are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Through BCECE, admissions are granted to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and health science courses in participating institutions.

BCECE Counselling 2020 Dates