Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Declared; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar BBOSE result 2022 of Class 10 and Class 12 first exam June session declared.

BBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class result of the first exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 result through the official website of BBOSE- bbose.org. Students will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number and email id to check their BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 result of the first exam June 2022 session.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Direct Link

It is mandatory for students to download the result scorecard from the official website. The Bihar BBOSE June 2022 session exam result was declared on October 18. The June session exam was held at various examination centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June: Steps To Check