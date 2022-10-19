Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Declared; Direct Link

  • Home
Candidates to check and download the BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 result will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number and email id.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 9:57 am IST

Bihar BBOSE result 2022 of Class 10 and Class 12 first exam June session declared.
Image credit: Shutterstock

BBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class result of the first exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 result through the official website of BBOSE- bbose.org. Students will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number and email id to check their BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 result of the first exam June 2022 session.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Direct Link

It is mandatory for students to download the result scorecard from the official website. The Bihar BBOSE June 2022 session exam result was declared on October 18. The June session exam was held at various examination centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June: Steps To Check

  1. At first visit the official website – www.bbose.org
  2. Then go to the result section.
  3. Enter the required credentials- roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email id.
  4. Then click on the submit button.
  5. The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will get displayed on the screen.
