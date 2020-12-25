Bihar Announces Revised Counselling Dates For Medical Entrance Exam UGMAC

Bihar announces revised counselling dates for medical entrance exam

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has announced to revise the schedule for Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 online mop-up round on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The new schedule for UGMAC Mop-Up round counselling 2020 will be released on December 26.The Bihar medical aspirants must check the official BCECE website for the updated counselling program. The NEET (UG)2020 qualified candidates are also allowed to appear for the counselling session. UGMAC 2021 is taken for admission into government or private Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) colleges or veterinary colleges.

The delay in releasing the final merit list for UGMAC 2020 online mop-up round is caused by deferment in the second round of seat allotment to MBBS aspirants till December 26.

After releasing the final UGMAC 2020 merit list, BCECE will upload the updated seat matrix on December 28 by 10 am. The offline counselling is expected to be held over two days on December 28 and 29.

BCECE had released guidelines for the MBBS aspirants to appear for the mop-round of UGMAC 2020 counselling. As por the given guidelines candidates who have been admitted into any government or private MBBS or dental colleges will not be allowed to sit for the UGMAC mop-up round and those who have not been able to gain admission in any of the affiliated medical or dental colleges during the previous counselling session are required to submit a fresh application for UGMAC 2020 mop-up round.