Bihar Anganwadis, Primary Schools To Reopen From November 15: Chief Minister

Bihar Anganwadis and primary schools to reopen from November 15

Bihar government has decided to reopen the Anganwadis and primary schools from November 15. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced to reopen the educational institutions after a prolonged closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Corona pandemic restrictions have yielded positive results. After reviewing the situation today, it has been decided to open all Anganwadi centers and schools for small children by November 15, 2021,“ chief minister tweeted.

(3/3) सभी पात्र व्यक्तियों का टीकाकरण कराया जाएगा। पूर्व के शेष निर्णय जारी रहेंगे। अभी भी कोविड अनुकूल व्यवहार और सावधानी जरूरी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

“The district administration will issue orders for procession and crowd management during the upcoming festivals. Compulsory Kovid test will be done for passengers coming from states with more cases of corona infection,” he added.

“All eligible persons will be vaccinated. The rest of the earlier decisions will continue. Still, covid friendly behavior and precautions are necessary,” Mr Kumar added.

As per the official statement, the decision to reopen the school has been taken after analysing the Covid situation in the state. As the number of Covid cases are on decline, the Bihar government decided to reopen the schools.

Schools in Bihar reopened from August 16 for the students of Classes 1 to 8. Schools for Classes 9 to 12 were also reopened as per the orders by the state government with 50 per cent students in attendance.