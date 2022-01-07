“Big Relief”, Say Students On NEET Supreme Court Judgement On OBC, EWS Reservation Today

NEET PG Counselling Supreme Court decision draws mixed response

The Supreme Court of India today announced the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today, January 7. The bench of justices was led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. The court today while upholding the centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC reservation in UG and PG medical seats in the all India quota admissions, also has permitted 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the validity will be decided later. Live Updates

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) President, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and several doctors took to their social media account to express their views. While some were happy with the announcements and wanted the admission process to start, several others termed the Supreme Court decision on January 7 as a “Black Day”.

The IMA National President, Dr JA Jayalal said: “We thank SC for clearing PG counselling .It is unfortunate for this young doctors had to strive vociferously for 4 months on the streets and succumb to police brutality . Hope the Ministry will expedite the admission process and enable the classes to be started with in two weeks.”

He further added: “We appreciate the young and vibrant FORDA,IMA JDN and FAIMA for altruistically fighting hard amidst all odds and serving for the cause of society and humanity. I am delighted to see the perseverance, passion, maturity and dedication for the social cause and wishing you all the best.”

A doctor on the Twitter handle said: "Big relief- SC allows resumption of NEET PG medical counselling process .. congratulations to all who secured their seat in NEET PG 2021 and to the protesting Doctors."

Responding to the Supreme Court NEET counselling judgement today, a student took to social media account and said: "I'm speechless. Today is the BLACK DAY for all general category medical students.!we've been screwing our minds since couple of mnths regarding Supreme Court case results...and nothing meaningful happened! How can SC be so foolish!!!"