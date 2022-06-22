  • Home
BIEAP Declares Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites

The AP inter result 2022 is available on the official result website -- bie.ap.gov.in. To access the AP inter Class 12 result 2022 Class 12, the login credentials including hall ticket numbers and dates of birth will be used.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 1:01 pm IST
AP Inter 2nd year result websites, direct link
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) Class 12 results have been announced today, June 22. The AP inter result 2022 is available on the official result website -- bie.ap.gov.in. To access the AP inter Class 12 result 2022 Class 12, the login credentials including hall ticket numbers and dates of birth will be used. AP Result Inter 2022 LIVE

The AP board conducted the AP 12th Class exams in May across the state.

AP Inter Class 12 Result Scorecard: Direct Link

AP Inter 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

The AP inter results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. To check the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, students need to send the SMS in the following format.

  1. Type a new SMS in the format - APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO

  2. Send it to 56263

  3. The BIEAP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

