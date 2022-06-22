Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year result at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Intermediate result 2022 on Wednesday, June 22. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year result 2022 has been announced via press conference. Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP is now available on the website- bieap.gov.in, the students can check the Class 12 result using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year result 2022- Direct Link

A total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students appeared in the intermediate exam this year held from May 6 to May 24. Last year, the exams were held online, and students were assessed on the basis of their internal exams.

Inter Results 2022 AP: How To Check Result Online At Bie.ap.gov.in

Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in Click on AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 link Use roll number, date of birth AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The AP Intermediate result 2022 link will also be made available on several private Inter result 2022 websites like manabadi.co.in, indiaresults and examresults.net.