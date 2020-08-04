  • Home
BIEAP Revaluation Result 2020: AP Inter revaluation result 2020 has been declared at rcres.bieap.net.in. Candidates can check their AP Inter re-verification result 2020 by clicking on the direct link.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 12:38 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared AP Inter re-verification result 2020 on the official website, rcrs.bieap.in. Candidates, who applied for IPE March 2020 re-counting and re-verification can now check their result using the required login credentials.

Here is the direct link to check AP inter revaluation results:

BIEAP Revaluation Results 2020: Direct Link

Earlier, the board had extended the last date to submit online application forms for revaluation of answer sheet. Candidates were allowed to submit their application forms till June 29.

AP Inter Recounting Result 2020: How To Check

To check AP Inter re-verification result 2020, candidates can click on the direct link mentioned above and follow these steps:

  1. On the result page, enter roll number, previous roll number, transaction ID and date of birth.

  2. Click on the ‘results’ button.

  3. View and download your AP Inter recounting results 2020.

Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host the AP Inter re-verification results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results only from the official website for authenticity.

AP Inter first year and second year results were declared in June. More than 10 lakh students appeared in their board exams this year.

63% of second-year students have cleared their final year exam and 59% of first-year students have cleared the exam, ensuring promotion to the next higher class.

