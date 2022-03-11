  • Home
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon

Manabadi BIEAP Inter Practical Exams 2022: “Practical exams to be rescheduled, dates to be announced shortly,” the official notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 1:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
The inter practical exams were scheduled to be held from March 11 to 31
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Manabadi BIEAP Inter Practical Exams 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has postponed the Intermediate or Class 12 practical exams which was scheduled to be held from Friday, March 11. “Practical exams to be rescheduled, dates to be announced shortly,” the official notification mentioned.

The inter practical exams were scheduled to be held from March 11 to 31 in two sessions – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the hall ticket for the inter practical exams is available on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

To download AP Inter March 2022 practical exam hall tickets, candidates need to use their roll numbers, aadhar numbers or hall ticket numbers of first year public examinations.

The intermediate, class 12 exam schedule was earlier revised to avoid a possible clash with dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The inter exam will now begin on April 22 with language 1 paper, and will end on May 11 with modern language and geography paper. While the Inter second year exam will be held from April 23. For details on inter exams, please visit the website- bie.ap.gov.in.

