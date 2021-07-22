AP Inter Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result Tomorrow

  • Home
BIEAP Inter Result 2021 Date, Time: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow, July 23, at 4 pm, state’s Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.

Education | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:45 pm IST

AP Inter result 2021 date, time announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

BIEAP Inter Result 2021 Date, Time: BIEAP Inter Result 2021 Date, Time: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow, July 23, at 4 pm, state’s Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said. The results will be published on four websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in – the minister has informed. The minister will declare the results at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm, after which the official result websites will go live.

The Andhra Pradesh government, unlike other states, was keen to conduct the board exams this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they do not have a ‘reliable alternative' to exams like other state and central boards. However, it had ultimately decided to cancel board exams in view of the Supreme Court’s July 31 deadline.

The Supreme Court of India had directed all state and central boards to announce Class 12 results by July-end. Mr Suresh, after the top court’s directions, said the state board can not meet the deadline if they hold physical exams.

The Supreme Court also warned that it will hold the Andhra Pradesh government responsible if there is one fatality due to its decision of holding exams, at a time when others have decided against it.

“Even one fatality, we may order compensation amounting to one crore...When other boards had cancelled why Andhra Pradesh wants to show it is different” the top court said in June.

BIEAP, earlier this month, announced the alternative assessment criteria for Class 12 students. Their results have been prepared using Class 10 and Class 11 exam results.

The board said it will give 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11.

The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the Inter result, the board said.

