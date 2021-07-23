Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter result 2021 to be announced soon at the official site of BIEAP, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP is all set to announce the AP Inter result 2021 today. The BIEAP confirmed the AP 2nd year result date and time and announced that the AP Inter results 2021 will be declared at 4 pm on July 23. The Andhra Board students can check the AP Inter result 2021 on the official websites affiliated with the BIEAP, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2021 direct link will also be made available on several private Inter result 2021 portals like Manabadi, indiaresults and examresults.net. To check the 2nd year result 2021 at the official websites, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in, candidates will be required to use their hall ticket or admit card number as login credentials. Students are advised to be ready with their AP roll number, AP registration and any other detail mentioned on the Andhra Pradesh Class 12 2nd year admit card.

The AP Intermediate result 2021 is also expected to be available on AP Intermediate Results Apps, including Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, and People's First Mobile App.