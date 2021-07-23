AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Update: 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: AP Inter result will be available bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. Some private result portals like 'manabadi.com' and 'examresults.net' will also host the result.
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP is all set to announce the AP Inter result 2021 today. The BIEAP confirmed the AP 2nd year result date and time and announced that the AP Inter results 2021 will be declared at 4 pm on July 23. The Andhra Board students can check the AP Inter result 2021 on the official websites affiliated with the BIEAP, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2021 direct link will also be made available on several private Inter result 2021 portals like Manabadi, indiaresults and examresults.net. To check the 2nd year result 2021 at the official websites, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in, candidates will be required to use their hall ticket or admit card number as login credentials. Students are advised to be ready with their AP roll number, AP registration and any other detail mentioned on the Andhra Pradesh Class 12 2nd year admit card.
The AP Intermediate result 2021 is also expected to be available on AP Intermediate Results Apps, including Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, and People's First Mobile App.
Follow AP Inter Result 2021 Live Updates, AP 2nd Year result latest news here:
Live updates
To check AP Inter second year result 2021, visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in and click on the designated AP Inter result link. Fill in the credentials and login. Next, the result will appear on the display screen.
AP Inter Result 2021: Official Announcement From Andhra Pradesh
The official announcement on the AP Inter result 2021 was made by Education Minister A Suresh on Twitter.
Intermediate 2nd year results 2021 will be released tomorrow by 04.00 PM.#IntermediateResults #AudimulapuSuresh #AudimulapuVishal #CMJagan pic.twitter.com/0ns0B3FZQn— Audimulapu Suresh (@AudimulapSuresh) July 22, 2021
Bie.ap.gov.in: Results
Clicking the "Results" link on the AP Inter board's official website, Bie.ap.gov.in, leads to the results page, results.bie.ap.gov.in. This is how it looks:
To access the result, students need bieap.gov.in hall tickets 2021 and dates of birth.
Bieap.gov.in Hall Tickets 2021
Bie.ap.gov.in is the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education. To access a scorecard, click on "Results" and enter the number for the hall ticket for 2021 and date of birth.
Results.eenadu.net 2021: Private websites
The AP Inter results 2021 will likely also be available at private websites such as Results.eenadu.net. Students who access their scores from these can cross-check them with the ones available on official websites.
Bie.ap.gov.in 2021 Inter Results
Bie.ap.gov.in is the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education AP, Andhra Pradhesh's school board for Classes 11 and 12.
Intermediate Results 2021 AP: How To Check
According to a press statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, students will be able to access their results immediately after they are declared at these official websites for AP Inter Result 2021:
AP Inter Result 2021: Class 12 Result Date, Time, Location
The AP Inter Result 2021 will be declared today, July 23, at 4 pm at the Publicity Cell of the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi. The details were announced by the Education Minister A Suresh. Details Here.
AP Intermediate Results 2021 At 4 PM Today
The AP Inter result 2021 will be announced today at 4 pm by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh.