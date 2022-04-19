  • Home
  • Education
  • Bhutan Keen On Adopting Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework For Schools: Sisodia

Bhutan Keen On Adopting Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework For Schools: Sisodia

The aim of this collaboration is to inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students and prepare them for future challenges, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 9:08 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Postpones Lottery For Class 1 Admission Till Further Order
No Desks For Students In Some Gujarat Schools, Toilets Broken: Manish Sisodia Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
Nearly 90% Of School Students In Patna, Muzaffarpur Don't Have Access To Online Education: Survey
Delhi-NCR Schools Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Closure Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
Delhi: School Asks Parents Not To Send Children On Monday After Student Tests Covid Positive
Bhutan Keen On Adopting Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework For Schools: Sisodia
Bhutan has shown keen interest in adopting the Delhi govt's EMC framework
New Delhi:

Bhutan has shown keen interest in adopting the Delhi government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) framework in schools there, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The aim of this collaboration is to inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students and prepare them for future challenges, he said, adding that an orientation meeting with officials from Bhutan's education department was held on Tuesday in the presence of dignitaries from the Himalayan nation.

"It is good to see that a movement to integrate an entrepreneurship mindset among school students is gaining momentum. It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi Government that the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum will now reach students beyond the borders of India," Mr Sisodia said. "This collaboration will further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries and will give us an opportunity to learn from revolutionary ideas of Bhutan’s education department as well in the field of student assessment, inclusive education and curriculum design," he said.

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said that the Delhi government has been learning a lot from Bhutan ever since the Happiness Curriculum was launched. "We are deeply inspired by the Bhutan government and the importance that they give to the happiness of Bhutan residents. Drafting of the EMC was the second step of our Happiness Curriculum with a goal to develop a happy and economically sound nation," he said.

According to the officials of the Bhutan education department, the EMC was launched in their schools last year and they saw a great opportunity to learn from the Delhi government’s EMC model and the world’s largest student led startup programme 'Business Blasters'. "Covid has been devastating for all of us and has taught us lessons of uncertainties. In such a situation it is important for us to teach our children to become professionally sound and prepare them to beat any challenge in life. Curriculum like EMC will help our students to improve their skills, thought process, and ideas so that they can support themselves and the country," said Wangpo Tenzin, Officiating Director, Department of Curriculum and Professional Development, Ministry of Education, Bhutan.

Adoption of the Delhi government’s framework for EMC will make children economically well-informed, he said. "I strongly believe that this collaboration will be an opportunity for Bhutanese teachers to learn about pedagogical practices to successfully inculcate entrepreneurship mindset among students in the country," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Manish Sisodia

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check
MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For TEE December 2021, June 2022; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................