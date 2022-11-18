BHU's Kashi Tamil Sangamam To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation

Image credit: Official Press Release BHU's is set to host the Kashi Tamil Sangamam tomorrow.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is all set to host the one-month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam which will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2022. BHU is one of the host organisations and the knowledge partner of the Sangamam. Education Minister, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday, reviewed the final preparations of the Sangamam during a meeting at BHU. Vice-Chancellor, BHU, Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, officials from district administration, and those from various departments involved in the arrangements also attended the meeting.

BHU has planned a number of academic events for the various groups visiting from Tamil Nadu. The university will be organising interactive sessions on different themes like literature, heritage, rural scenario, culture and identity among others. These sessions will be an occasion for scholars, intellectuals and students from Kashi and Tamil Nadu to interact with each other and share knowledge and ideas for mutual benefit.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be an opportunity to explore and celebrate the common links of rich heritage and cultural links of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. At the main venue of Sangamam at the amphitheatre ground in BHU, a number of stalls on Tamil art, cuisines, handloom and handicraft, history and many more are being set up. There will be an exhibition by the Central Bureau of Communication focusing on the Tamil heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. The bureau is also placing cubes on iconic places of Tamil Nadu.

The National Book Trust is planning to exhibit books on Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The trust is also offering displays of famous Tamil personalities in English, Hindi and Tamil languages. The department of culture has planned displays on Saivite and Vaishnava traditions. A number of films on Tamil Nadu’s culture, heritage and art will be screened during the event.

During the Sangamam elaborate cultural programmes will also be organised. More than 50 troupes from Tamil Nadu comprising over 700 artists will be performing various Tamil folk, tribal and classical dance forms. Besides, theatrical performances will also be made by Tamil artists.

There will be twenty stalls exhibiting Tamil Nadu’s handicrafts and handloom. Stalls will also be dedicated to ODOP (One District One Product) where about 132 products from Tamil Nadu will be put up for display and sale. Arrangements have also been made to offer Tamil cuisines to visitors and participants for which ten stalls are being set up.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not just an event but an interaction and confluence of two rich cultures. He called upon all the stakeholders to do their best in making the Sangamam a memorable experience for one and all.