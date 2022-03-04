BHU’s Department Of Biochemistry Receives Rs 1.7 Crore Grant From DST

BHU receives Rs 1.7 crore grant from DST

The Banaras Hindu University’s Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Science, has received a grant of Rs 1.7 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The grant, as per a university statement, will be used to strengthen the science and technology infrastructure to promote research and development activities in new and emerging areas, scientific social responsibility (SSR) activities and attracting the start-ups, manufacturing industries, MSMEs towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a statement issued by the university, Professor S Srikrishna, Head of the Department, Biochemistry said that the grant will be primarily used to uplift the department by giving push to research, innovation and entrepreneurial activities in the area of biochemistry.

Under the grant state-of-the-art central instrumentation facility (CIF) complimenting with SATHI will be created, BHU added.

The CIF will be accessible round the clock to masters and research students and faculty members to strengthen inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary research ecosystem.

The grant supported by DST-FIST (Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure) is highly competitive. Department of Biochemistry, BHU, is the only Department of any university in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh to receive this grant, the official statement added.