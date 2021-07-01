BHU UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock BHU UG, PG semester exam time table released

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the examination dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams. BHU will conduct open book exams online for the UG and PG students. The examinations for the UG students will commence on July 10 and continue till July 27. BHU open books exams will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 3.30 pm.

MSc Chemistry second semester exam is scheduled between July 13 to 24, 2021. Subjects include Analytical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry and Chemical Bonding.

Department of Geophysics will conduct examinations for Remote Sensing and GIS and Physical Oceanography and Marine Geophysics. On July 10 and 12 from 11 am to 3.30 pm.

The university has identified six venues for these exams – BHU main campus, Arya Mahila PG College, Vasanta College for Women, DAV PG College, VKM, and Mahila Maha Vidyalaya.

Dear students,



The Programme of B.A./ BSc. (Hons.) Semester-VI Examinations 2020-21 is attached for your information.

Mode:-Open Book Examination



Good Luck !!! pic.twitter.com/VCuiixJNL0 — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) June 30, 2021

Programme of

MSc. in Chemistry, Semester-II

MSc. in Zoology, Semester-II

MSc.(Tech.) in Geophysics Semester-VI

MSc.(Tech.) in Geophysics Semester-IV

session 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/WWv1yS77nQ — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) June 30, 2021

MSc (Environmental Science) semester 4 exams date sheet has been revised. The exams are now scheduled for July 14 and 15, and Semester 2 exams are scheduled for July 12 to 16. MSc (Applied Microbiology) and MSc (Botany) semester 2 exams will be conducted from July 15 to 23.

REVISED

Programme of

MSc. in Environmental Science, Semester-IV

MSc. in Environmental Science, Semester-II

&



Programme of MSc. in Applied Microbiology, Semester-II

MSc. in Botany, Semester-II

Examinations session 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/n7g0bDoznN — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) June 30, 2021

MSc (Tech) Geophysics semester 6 exams will be held on July 10 and 12, and semester 4 exams of the programme are scheduled for July 23 to 29.

Programme of

MSc.(Tech.) in Geophysics, Semester-II

MSc. in Physics, Semester-II

MSc. in Physics, Semester-IV

Examinations 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/wj7QF8C8T6 — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) June 30, 2021