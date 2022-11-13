  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Spot Admissions From November 15

BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Spot Admissions From November 15

BHU UG Admissions 2022: The UG spot admission will be held from November 15 to 16, and PG spot admission from November 22 to 23

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 10:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

BHU Extends Registration Last Date For Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship Till November 9
BHU PG Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29; Apply At Bhuonline.in
Four Banaras Hindu University Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship
BHU PG Admission 2022-23 Registration Last Date Today
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Programmes
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Merit List For BA Programmes
BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Spot Admissions From November 15
The UG spot admission will be held from November 15 to 16
Image credit: File Photo

BHU UG Admissions 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conduct the mop up round/ spot admissions from November 15 to 16 for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses. The university will close the UG admissions on the basis of cut-off on November 14.

The University Admission Coordination Board held on November 10 considered the request of applicants to allow them filling the preference entry form so that they can participate in the ongoing admission process of UG and PG courses. "Considering the interest of the students house unanimously resolved to recommend that such applicants who have registered themselves but not submitted preference entry form earlier be considered for admission during the mop up/spot round schedule for admissions to UG and PG courses where seats remain vacant, strictly on merit basis and subject to their eligibility," BHU statement mentioned. ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today

BHU will close the postgraduate (PG) admission process on November 21, the mop up round/ spot admissions will be held from November 22 to 23. The candidates should check the eligibility criteria on the website- bhu.ac.in.

BHU earlier started the UG admission registration on September 20, and PG admission registration on October 3. The candidates can check the UG/ PG admission details on the website- bhuonline.in.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) BHU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Is Circulating On Social Media, Board Clarifies
Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Is Circulating On Social Media, Board Clarifies
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Tamil Nadu Government To Impart Technical Education In Tamil
Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Tamil Nadu Government To Impart Technical Education In Tamil
Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................