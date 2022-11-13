BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Spot Admissions From November 15

Image credit: File Photo The UG spot admission will be held from November 15 to 16

BHU UG Admissions 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conduct the mop up round/ spot admissions from November 15 to 16 for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses. The university will close the UG admissions on the basis of cut-off on November 14.

The University Admission Coordination Board held on November 10 considered the request of applicants to allow them filling the preference entry form so that they can participate in the ongoing admission process of UG and PG courses. "Considering the interest of the students house unanimously resolved to recommend that such applicants who have registered themselves but not submitted preference entry form earlier be considered for admission during the mop up/spot round schedule for admissions to UG and PG courses where seats remain vacant, strictly on merit basis and subject to their eligibility," BHU statement mentioned. ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today

BHU will close the postgraduate (PG) admission process on November 21, the mop up round/ spot admissions will be held from November 22 to 23. The candidates should check the eligibility criteria on the website- bhu.ac.in.

BHU earlier started the UG admission registration on September 20, and PG admission registration on October 3. The candidates can check the UG/ PG admission details on the website- bhuonline.in.