BHU UG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Begins; Apply By October 3

BHU admission 2022 registration opens

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the registration portal for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. The university will allow only those candidates to apply for BHU admission 2022 who have appeared in CUET UG 2022. The Banaras Hindu University admission registration which started today, September 20, will continue till October 3, 2022. The official website of the university is bhuonline.in and candidates can apply through the university website.

“Controller of Examinations, Banaras Hindu University, has informed that all the candidates, who have appeared in CUET 2022, organised by NTA and are interested in seeking admission to the Undergraduate course(s) of Banaras Hindu University for the academic session 2022-23, may kindly register themselves through the BHU admission portal bhuonline.in from September 20 onwards,” a BHU statement issued in this regard said.

“Registration portal shall remain open till 03.10.2022,” it added.

Applicants seeking admission to BHU UG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.

The applicants are also advised to keep checking their emails and the university website regularly for updates and relevant information.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which organised the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year in July-August has declared the CUET results 2022 on September 16. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of normalised scores and not percentile or raw marks.