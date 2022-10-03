BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8

BHU UG admission 2022 application window available till October 8

BHU UG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes till October 8, 2022. The candidates who have appeared in CUET 2022 examination can apply for the BHU UG admission on the official website-- bhuonline.in. Earlier the last date to fill online application form for the academic session 2022-23 was October 3. The university will prepare the merit list for admission and counselling process on the basis of normalized score obtained by a candidates in CUET 2022.

The BHU UG admission 2022 process include online registration, documents uploading, fee payment and preference filling. The registration fee for General, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 200, while the SC, ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee. The candidates who failed to complete the registration process and preference filling will not be considered for admission.

The BHU UG admission portal will remain suspended for preference entry on October 4-5 due to updation of data received from NTA. The candidates can fill the preferences from October 6 to October 9, 2022. BHU has advised candidates to keep checking their emails and university website regularly for updates and relevant information.

The candidate(s) who got the first preference the course allotment will be automatically locked. The candidates are suggested to be careful while filling up their preferences of the subject as after locking the course allotment after submission will not be changed under any circumstances during the whole course period.