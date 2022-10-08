BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Checklist For Applicants

BHU UG registration last date today

The last date for registration to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes is today, October 8. As a first, the university will admit students to its UG programmes through CUET 2022. BHU UG registration started on September 20. The official website of the university -- bhuonline.in -- is hosting the UG BHU application form. Earlier, the last date to register for BHU UG programmes was October 3.

Candidates who are seeking admission to BHU UG programmes will be required to check their eligibility for the courses they are interested in and fill the UG application by today. The BHU admission process will proceed on the basis of registration by the candidate. The candidates can fill in the preferences after registration gets over. The university has advised candidates to keep checking their emails and BHU official website for latest updates on admission.

BHU UG Registration: Checklist For Students; Documents Required