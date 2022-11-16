BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today; Apply At Bhuonline.in
BHU UG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the spot admission window for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 16. Candidates who wish to take admission in BHU UG courses can register for spot admission through the official portal- bhuonline.in. The university will not consider any applications received after the stipulated timeline. Candidates can also submit the offline applications in the prescribed format at the designated centres.
The candidates who have registered in the earlier round of BHU UG admission 2022 are eligible to appear for the spot admission round. "The process of preparing the merit may take some time based on the applications received, therefore the offers shall be given to the candidates online from November 17-19, 2022," BHU said in a statement. Candidates who will apply for spot admission need to visit report at the allotted institution physically.
BHU UG Admission 2022: Courses Available In Spot Round
- BA (Honours) Arts
- Bachelor of Vocation
- BA (Honours) Social Sciences
- BCom (Honours)
- BCom (Honours) Financial Markets, Management
- Male Faculty of Commerce
- BSc (Honours) Maths Group
- BSc (Honours) Bio Group
- BTech in Food Technology
- BTech in Dairy Technology
BHU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Fill Online Application
- Visit the official website - bhuonline.in
- Click on 'Spot Registration' link
- On the next window, enter CUET application number and date of birth
- Fill in active email ID and mobile number
- Tick the check box of the desired courses available in the spot round
- Fill up preference order for course/subject combination
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.