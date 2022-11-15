BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University Starts Spot Admissions; Apply Till November 16
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registrations for mop-up round/ spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 15, 2022.
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registrations for mop-up round/ spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 15, 2022. The candidates can register for BHU spot admission on the official website-- bhu.ac.in. The university will close the BHU mop-up round registration against the vacant seats on November 16 (5 pm).
The candidates can also submit the offline applications over the designated counters in the prescribed format duly signed by them in CUET application form. The format of offline application is available at the respective faculty. The university will not consider any applications received after November 16. The BHU will prepare the merit list for spot admission on the basis of applications received. The seat allotment process will be held between November 17 and 18, 2022.
BHU Mop-Up Round UG Admission 2022: Eligibility Details
- The candidates who have already completed the registration process with BHU are eligible for spot registration.
- Candidates who have missed filling up preference entry are also eligible to register for spot admission.
- Those who have already filled up the preference entry but have not been allotted any seat are required to complete the spot registration process.
- The candidates who somehow failed to deposit the fee within the deadline and are out of the admission process now, are also eligible for spot registration.
- The candidates who are admitted in any course will not be allowed for spot registration.