BHU UG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University Starts Spot Admissions; Apply Till November 16

Banaras Hindu University UG Admission

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registrations for mop-up round/ spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 15, 2022. The candidates can register for BHU spot admission on the official website-- bhu.ac.in. The university will close the BHU mop-up round registration against the vacant seats on November 16 (5 pm).

The candidates can also submit the offline applications over the designated counters in the prescribed format duly signed by them in CUET application form. The format of offline application is available at the respective faculty. The university will not consider any applications received after November 16. The BHU will prepare the merit list for spot admission on the basis of applications received. The seat allotment process will be held between November 17 and 18, 2022.

BHU Mop-Up Round UG Admission 2022: Eligibility Details