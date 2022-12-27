BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes

  • Home
The Banaras Hindu University BVSc and AH course regular fee is Rs 56,089 for the 1st year and Rs 50,314 for the rest of the programme.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 11:00 pm IST

BHU UG admission 2022
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the application deadline for the bachelor's in veterinary science (BVSc) and animal husbandry (AH) programmes till January 2, 2023. Candidates can register online for the BVSc and AH course through the official website- bhuonline.in.

It is mandatory to pay the application fee while filling out the form. The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 900 and for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Physically Challenged (PC) category candidates is Rs 450.

Candidates who have completed 10+2 with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised board with Biology (Zoology and Botany), Physics, Chemistry and English are eligible for the BVSc and AH courses at BHU. As per the eligibility criteria, the age of the candidate must not be below 17 years or above 25 years as of December 31, 2022.

BHU BVSc and AH Course Admission 2022: How To Apply Online

  • Visit the official website- bhuonline.in.
  • Then on the homepage, click on the BVSc and AH course application link.
  • Complete the registration with the required details.
  • Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents and make the payment of the application fee.
  • Finally, save the application confirmation page and take a printout of it.
