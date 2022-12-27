BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes

BHU UG admission 2022

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the application deadline for the bachelor's in veterinary science (BVSc) and animal husbandry (AH) programmes till January 2, 2023. Candidates can register online for the BVSc and AH course through the official website- bhuonline.in.

It is mandatory to pay the application fee while filling out the form. The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 900 and for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Physically Challenged (PC) category candidates is Rs 450.

Also Read || BHU Will Play Key Role In Formation Of India As Significant Power: External Affairs Minister

Candidates who have completed 10+2 with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised board with Biology (Zoology and Botany), Physics, Chemistry and English are eligible for the BVSc and AH courses at BHU. As per the eligibility criteria, the age of the candidate must not be below 17 years or above 25 years as of December 31, 2022.

BHU BVSc and AH Course Admission 2022: How To Apply Online