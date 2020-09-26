BHU UET Result 2020 To Be Released On October 5 At Bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, will announce the BHU UET 2020 result on October 5 on the official website- bhuonline.in. Candidates can check their BHU UET 2020 result on the official website using their roll number and selecting their date of birth in a result window.

The BHU UET 2020 result for BEd programme will be released on September 30. Candidates who qualified the BHU UET for practical test programmes such as BPA and BFA will be declared on September 28.

Earlier, BHU declared the BHU UET 2020 result for BPA, BPEd and BFA programmes on September 17.

BHU UET result dates 2020 varies as per the different programmes. The BHU UET result 2020 highlights the candidate’s marks, sectional score, qualifying status, overall merit and category-wise merit.

The BHU UET result will also be sent to the individual candidates by the authority on their registered email ID and through SMS at their registered mobile number entered during the application form submission.

How to check BHU UET Result 2020