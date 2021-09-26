BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released; Direct Link

BHU Entrance 2021 admit card released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET PET admit card 2021 on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in. Students appearing for the respective examination can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. Admit cards for both Undergraduate Entrance Test ( BHU UET) and Post Graduate Entrance Test (BHU PET) can be accessed through the direct link given here.

BHU UET Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

BHU PET Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website: bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, scroll down to find links: ‘Admit Card-BHU UET 2021’ or ‘Admit Card-BHU PET 2021’

Click on the respective link

A login page will reopen

Key in your application number, date of birth and password and login

Upon successful login, BHU Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Students will be required to carry their BHU admit card to the exam hall along with a valid ID proof. Check the details on the admit card including candidate's name, parents’ name, exam date and timing among others.

Releasing the official notice, BHU said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).”