BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA Releases Important Notice Regarding Roll Number, Check Here

BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA has released important notice regarding roll number

National Testing Agency (NTA), via official notification, has informed that the candidates who are sitting for both CBT and CBT or OMR based examination will get two roll numbers on same admit card. The Roll Number (OMR) needs to be filled in the OMR sheet on the day of examination. The admit cards of all the candidates who are appearing for CBT and CBT or OMR based exam are now available at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

“It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that candidates are not clear regarding the Test Paper Codes mentioned on the Admit Card of BHU Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET). There will be a unique Test Paper Code for each Course except for the common Test Papers for certain courses,” read the office notice.

In case a candidate has applied for more than one course which are covered under a Common Entrance Test, he or she will get the Test Code of common Entrance Test on his or her admit card.

“In view of the above, the candidates of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET) are requested to check their applied Course Codes with mapped list of Test Paper Codes for complete clarity and act accordingly,” the NTA has said.

The list of courses and their test paper codes are available on the official notice.

The NTA will conduct the BHU entrance test 2021 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4, 2021, through Computer Based Test (CBT), Hybrid (tablets) or Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).

Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address or location of the examination centre and the date and shifts of the test paper in which they are required to appear.