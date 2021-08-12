BHU UET, PET 2021 Exams Dates To Be Released Soon, Check Details

BHU UET, PET 2021 Exams Dates To Be Released Soon

BHU UET, PET 2021 examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly. Exam dates will be announced shortly for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs. Students should keep checking the official website of BHU- bhuonline.in to stay updated about the exams.

BHU has released an update on the Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET) and Banaras Hindu University Postgraduate Entrance Test (BHU PET 2021) on its official Twitter handle. "The entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Banaras Hindu University will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. In this regard, the official announcement of the dates and entrance exam schedule has not been made yet and it is likely to be announced soon,” the tweet reads.

Admission of the students in BHU will be based on the merit list this year. Exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Students must note, there is no facility for the physical examination this year. The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for various programs the students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 600 (unreserved category). Rs 300 is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD students.

Students who find difficulty in understanding the procedure of Computer Based Test (CBT) mode can visit the official website of BHU- bhuonline.in and find the link that reads, ‘Computer Based Test (CBT) Manual’. It’s both in Hindi and English.

Students who are interested in pursuing graduation and post graduation programs from BHU can check the eligibility criteria and can go through the previous year's question papers available on the website to get an idea about the exam.



