BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Started, Know How To Apply

BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Begins

The online application process for BHU UET, PET 2021 examination has begun. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Application forms for Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET 2021) and Banaras Hindu University Postgraduate Entrance Test (BHU PET 2021) are accessible from the official website- - bhuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for BHU UET, PET 2021 examination is September 6. The last date for the successful fee transaction is September 7 till 11:50 pm.

To check the course code, eligibility criteria, course structure, and other relevant details regarding the selected course, students can refer to the information bulletin available on the official website.

BHU UET, PET 2021: How To Apply

Click on the official website of BHU- bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, links for both UG and PG registration will be available.

Click on the relevant link 'Registration of BHU (UET) 2021' or 'Registration for BHU (PET) 2021’

Alternatively, candidates can even register for Banaras Hindu University by clicking on the direct links given here- BHU Admission 2021 for UET and BHU Admission for PET.

The Application Form will appear on screen

Enter all the required details in the form

Upload the asked documents like scanned photograph and signature

After filling the form correctly, pay the application fee through mentioned online payment gateways.

Submit the form

Take a screenshot or print out of the BHU UET, PET 2021 application form for future references.

The date for BHU UET, PET 2021 examination has not been announced yet.

Notifying about the admission procedure, NTA informed that the mode of examination will be Computer Based Test (CBT and for UET, 23 tests will be taken in total and for PET, 94 tests will be taken in total. Question asked the best will be Multiple Choice Questions.