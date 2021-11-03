BHU UET PET 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge

BHU UET PET answer key has been released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test 2021 provisional answer key for both Undergraduate (BHU UET) and Postgraduate (BHU PET) programmes. Students can check and download the answer key from the official website-- bhuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA has also released the question paper and recorded responses of the candidates on the official website.

Students who are not satisfied with any other answers mentioned in the BHU provisional answer key can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question. Last date to challenge the answer key is November 5 till 7 pm.

How To Challenge BHU UET PET Answer Key

On the virtual answer key, the ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct answer used by the NTA

Candidates who want to challenge the correct option can select on the desired option

After selecting the options, click on ‘Save your Claim’ button

Next, all the options that candidates have selected will appear on the screen

Now, click on ‘Choose file’ button and submit the supporting documents in a single PDF file

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’

Pay the fee of Rs 200 per question challenged through the prescribed gateways

In a notice, NTA said, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm).