BHU 2020 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Starts Soon

The Banaras hindu University has released the schedule of BHU UET Mathematics and BHU UET Biology cut-off marks. Along with the BHU UET cut-off marks, the university has also released the counselling schedule for the candidates. The university has set 190 marks as the cut-off for General Category students for admission to undergraduate programme in Mathematics and 230 for admission to undergraduate programme in Biology.

Candidates meeting the Mathematics cut-off can apply for the counselling process from October 21, 2020. The aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate programme in Biology at BHU can apply for the counselling process from October 28, 2020. BHU had earlier released the BHU entrance test results online at bhuonline.in.

The university has provided the candidates with the option of applying for the BHU UET counselling both in online and offline mode. The details regarding the counselling process and steps involved in the online and offline counselling has been provided in the BHU website -- bhuonline.in.

BHU UET Mathematics Cut-Off 2020

BHU UET Biology Cut-Off 2020



