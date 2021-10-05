BHU UET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Exam Dates For Two Exams

BHU UET 2021 dates rescheduled

Exam dates for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (BHU UET 2021) have been revised again for BEd Mathematics/Special Education (Mathematics) and BEd Humanities and Social Sciences/Special Education (Humanities and Social Sciences).

According to the latest notice released by the National Testing Agency, NTA , the exams will be conducted on October 9 which were originally scheduled to be held on October 6. BHU UET for BEd Mathematics/Special Education (Mathematics) and BEd Humanities and Social Sciences/Special Education (Humanities and Social Sciences) will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3 pm on October 9.

However, BSc exam (paper code 135) will be conducted as per the set schedule, on October 6. Admit cards for this examination are being hosted on the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in. Students appearing for the examination can visit the website to download the admit cards.

NTA is conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) programmes from September 28 to October 9 in a Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).

NTA released BHU UET 2021 schedule with revised dates through an official notice and stated: "Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their Admit Cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October2021 (Saturday)."

"However, the Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on 06 October 2021 in Shift I (08:00 am to 10:00 am). The candidates who have not yet downloaded the Admit Card for Test Code 135 are requested to download it at bhuet.nta.nic.in, NTA said further.