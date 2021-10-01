BHU UET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Dates Of Exams

NTA has released the revised exam dates BHU UET 2021

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the revised exam dates for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (BHU UET 2021). Exams to be conducted on September 29 and October 3 will now be held on October 6. NTA has rescheduled exams which were to be conducted under paper code 104, 105 and 135.

NTA will be conducting exams in different shifts. BSc exam will be conducted in the morning shift 8 am to 10 am, BEd Mathematics/Special Education (Mathematics) exam will be held from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, BEd Humanities and Social Sciences/Special Education (Humanities and Social Sciences) exam will also be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the BHU UET admit cards for rescheduled exams shortly on the official website.

"Recently, NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the Test Papers of BHU Entrance Test2021 are clashing with some major Examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of Test Papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021," said NTA in a communique.

NTA is conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) programmes from September 28 to October 6 in a Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.