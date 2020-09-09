  • Home
BHU Answer Key: Banaras Hindu University has released the BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 answer key at bhuonline.in, for exams conducted on August 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31, 2020.

New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University has released the provisional answer key of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET 2020) and the Postgraduate Entrance Test (BHU PET 2020) conducted on August 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31, 2020. Candidates can download the BHU PET and BHU UET answer keys by visiting the official website, bhuonline.in. Candidates can also challenge the provisional answer key up to September 11 (11 pm) by paying an online processing fee of Rs 100 per question, an official statement said.

The processing fee can be paid online, using debit or credit card and net banking. “The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” BHU said in a statement.

BHU PET, UET 2020 Answer Key: Direct Link

Download the BHU UET 2020 and BHU PET 2020 answer keys using the links mentioned below:

BHU UET 2020 Answer Key

BHU PET 2020 Answer Key

BHU Answer Key 2020: How To Download

Step 1- Go to the links mentioned above.

Step 2- Login using your email address and password.

Step 3- Download BHU Answer key 2020.

After considering all the objections raised by the candidates, BHU will release the final answer key of UET and PET exams.

