Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, has released the admit card of its Undergraduate entrance test, commonly known as BHU UET 2020. Candidates who applied for the entrance examination can now visit the official website to download the admit card.

BHU UET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

BHU UET admit card 2020 can also be downloaded using this direct link:

BHU UET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Login using email ID or registration ID. Submit and download the BHU UET admit card 2020.

BHU PET 2020 admit card has already been released. The undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams for admission to the BHU are scheduled from August 24.

BHU entrance exams will be held in two phases between August 24 and September 14, 2020.

BHU PET 2020 will start between August 24 and August 31 and the BHU UET 2020 entrance examination from September 9 to September 18. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from August 16 to August 31.

COVID-19 And BHU Entrance Exams

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university has taken a number of precautionary measures. The Standard Operating Procedure for the conduct of examinations issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will be strictly followed at exam centres within BHU.

Physical distancing during the exams will be ensured through setting arrangements with at least two meters distance between two candidates.

Exam venues will be sprayed with disinfectants and hand sanitizers will be made available. Rooms will be cleaned after every shift.