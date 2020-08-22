BHU Terminal Semester: Banaras Hindu University To Hold Final Exams Online

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conduct the final year or terminal semester exams for the 2019-2020 session online. Students will be able to take their exams at their homes. However, the university has put no restrictions on consulting books and other resource materials for writing the exams. Banaras Hindu University will also provide provisions for students who fail in these exams or are unable to sit for the terminal exams online. The BHU online exams have been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading as a one-time measure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The university has decided to substitute other components of marking students including projects, dissertations and practicals with assignments and viva-voce held online.

The university took to Twitter to announce this development. It said: “Proposal of the Academic Council to conduct the examination of terminal semester of academic session 2019-20 with ONLINE OPEN BOOK EXAMINATION-OBE system #BHU , The Executive Council has approved. Under this, students can take the exam remotely (from their home or any other place).”

BHU And Mode of Open Book Examination

The question paper of theory courses, as per a BHU statement, will consist of eight questions, out of which a student will be required to answer any four. The total marks for each question will be 17.5 marks.

The online open book examination will be held for a duration of four hours which include the time for downloading the question paper, writing the answers and uploading the answer sheets in the designated portal. However, the university has allowed extra two hours for students under person with disabilities category.