BHU student makes it to Guinness World Records

A student of Banaras Hindu University has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha has painted a 'moksh ka vriksh' (tree of salvation), for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records." Neha, a resident of Rasra tehsil here, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University.

Mr Shahi on Sunday honoured Neha Singh at a function in Dehri village, her native place.