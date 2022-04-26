  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Starts Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economically Weak Students

BHU Starts Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economically Weak Students

To avail the scheme, recommendation from two faculty members is necessary, BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 9:33 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Banaras Hindu University Launches Scholarship Scheme For International Students
Banaras Hindu University To Host 2nd National Energy Conclave On March 26-27
BHU’s Department Of Biochemistry Receives Rs 1.7 Crore Grant From DST
Banaras Hindu University To Reopen With 100% Capacity
BHU Invites Applications For PhD, MPhil Courses; Admission Through Research Entrance Test (RET)
Banaras Hindu University Starts Postgraduate Course On 'Hindu Dharma'
BHU Starts Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economically Weak Students
Banaras Hindu University
Image credit: Shutterstock
Varanasi:

The Banaras Hindu University has started a interest-free loan assistance scheme for its students who face challenges in pursuing education owing to their weak economic condition. Under the scheme, students whose family hold a below poverty line (BPL) card, or whose parents have succumbed to COVID-19 or are no more, and the child was dependent on their earnings, will be given an annual assistance of Rs 12,000, according to a statement.

This has been done so that they can complete their education at the university in an uninterrupted manner. To avail the scheme, recommendation from two faculty members is necessary.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain in the statement said that the university will extend all possible help to students so that they could complete their studies. The financial assistance will be an interest-free loan, he said.

As of now, as many as 1,000 students will be given the benefit of this scheme. So far, around 200 applications have come in this regard, and 103 applications have been approved, according to the statement.

After getting employment, the student can pay the loans in installments in two years, it said. The responsibility of paying the loans will not be on the parents of the student, nor on the faculty members, who had recommended the name of the students for the loan, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University‬

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One
ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today At Home Centres; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today At Home Centres; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today
Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave
.......................... Advertisement ..........................