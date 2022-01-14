  • Home
BHU Scientist Part Of Global Research Team That Found Fingerprint Patterns Are Determined By Genes

The study was recently published in one of the prestigious scientific journals of Science CELL.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 2:21 pm IST

BHU Scientist Part Of Global Research Team That Found Fingerprint Patterns Are Determined By Genes
BHU scientist part of global research team that found fingerprint patterns in humans are determined by limb development genes
New Delhi:

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) scientist, Dr Chandana, is one of the scientists who have found that fingerprint patterns in humans are determined by limb development genes. The study was conducted by a team of international scientists comprising of those from Shanghai, Australia, UK, USA, and India. Dr. Chandana is from the Centre for Genetic Disorders, Institute of Science, BHU.

The study was recently published in one of the prestigious scientific journals of Science CELL. Fingerprints are known to be unique to an individual but they can be generally categorized into three types – arch, loop, and whorl.

To understand the genes responsible for fingerprint patterning, the team studied DNA from more than 23,000 individuals from different ethnic groups and identified 43 genetic loci contributing to fingerprint patterning, an official statement added.

Interestingly, the statement added, the scientists found that most of these genetic loci are from the genes involved in the limb development pathways rather than genes related to skin development.

Furthermore, the study also revealed the correlation of fingerprint patterns with hand proportions. For example, people with whorl-shaped fingerprints on both their little fingers tend to have longer little fingers than those who don’t. This is one of the most comprehensive studies on genetics of fingerprints patterns and studies like these help us to understand better the existing human phenotypes or how we vary from each other.

Dr Chandana in a statement said: “There are no fingerprints in mice, but it was interesting to develop a method of scoring the ridges (the analogue of fingerprints). When we compared these ridge patterns between modified EVI1 and normal mouse, we found a similar result as humans.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain said: “I am delighted that our young colleague Dr Chandana from the Centre of Genetic Disorders has published some very high-quality research work in CELL, one of the most renowned Journals of Science. This study can be a starting point for the use of dermatoglyphics and related genetics in identification of congenital disorders and in public health.”

BHU is already at the forefront of human genetics research and I am very hopeful that in the coming years we will have many more such contributions from BHU researchers” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
