BHU SET application deadline extended till April 10

The Banaras Hindu University has extended the application deadline for the BHU School Entrance Test (SET 2021). Earlier, the registration process for the BHU School Entrance Test was to conclude on March 31, however, the same has now been extended till April 10, 2021. Those who are seeking admission to BHU schools can register before the due date through the official website, bhuonline.in.

Direct Link To Register For BHU SET 2021

As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will be operative from April 3 to 7. BHU will issue SET admit card 2021 on May 5 at the official site.

The provisional answer key of BHU SET 2021 will be uploaded on June 25, and the candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 27, 8 pm.

The BHU SET final answer key will be released on June 30, and the SET results will be declared on July 10.

BHU SET Time Table





Class Date Time Class 6 June 14, 2021 (Monday) 8 am to 10 am Class 9 June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) 8 am to 10 am Class 11 Arts and Commerce June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) 8 am to 10 am Class 11 Biology June 17, 2021 (Thursday) 8 am to 10 am Class 11 Maths June 18, 2021 (Friday) 8 am to 10 am





BHU SET 2021 Eligibility

Class 6: Candidates should have passed Class 5 and he/she should be 10 years to 12 years old as of September 30, 2021.

Class 9: Candidates should have passed Class 8 and he/she should be 13 years to 15 years old as of September 30, 2021.

Class 11: Candidates should have passed the Class 10 examination from a recognized Board or university. The upper age limit of the candidate is 18 years old as of September 30, 2021.

BHU SET Selection Process

On the basis of the marks obtained in the SET, a merit list will be prepared for admission in each class and the candidates will be given a seat in the concerned class on the basis of merit.

For admission in Class 6, 9 and 11, the candidates will have to appear in counselling rounds and they will be offered seats in the class/subject combination of their choice according to their merit ranking.

The candidates for admission in Class 11 will have to exercise their choice combination on the day of counselling.