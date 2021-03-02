BHU School Entrance Test 2021: Application Begins; Register By March 31

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the notification for school entrance test for the academic session 2021-22. Students willing to take admission in Classes 6, 9 and 11 at Central Hindu Boys’ School and Central Hindu Girls’ School can apply online at bhuonline.in. The university will close the online BHU School Entrance Test (BHU SET) application window on March 31, 2021.

Along with the Class 6, Class 9 and Class 11 application window, BHU has also opened the online portal to register students for admission to LKG, Nursery and Class 1. Shortlisted applicants will be admitted to Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi LKG, Central Hindu School, RGSC, Barkachha, Mirzapur at Nursery and Class 1 at Shri Ranvir Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi.

BHU SET 2021 Notification

BHU SET 2021

As per the BHU SET dates, the entrance test for admission to Class 6 will be held on June 14, 2021, and for Class 9 on June 15. However, for students seeking admission to Class 11 Arts and Commerce programme, the entrance test will be held on June 16, Class 11 Biology programme on June 17 and Class 11 Maths on June 18. The entrance test will be conducted for 100 multiple choice questions between 8 am and 12 noon on the specified dates. The admit cards will be issued on May 5 and will be available for download till the BHU SET dates.

BHU SET 2021 Syllabus

For Class 6: The test question paper will be up to Class 5 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Social Science and General Science.

For Class 9: The test question paper will be up to Class 8 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Social Science and General Science.

For Class 11: The test question paper will be up to Class 10 standard comprising 100 multiple choice questions from subjects --

For Maths Group: English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and General Studies.

For Biology Group: English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Studies.

For Commerce and Arts Group: English, Hindi, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, General Maths and General Studies.