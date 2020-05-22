  • Home
BHU Revises Notification: Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships Open To Both Indians And Foreign Nationals

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched “Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships” and invited applications from Indian and foreign nationals.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 22, 2020 11:29 am IST | Source: Careers360

BHU Revises Notification: Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships Open To Both Indians And Foreign Nationals
BHU postdoctoral fellowship
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the “Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships” to Indian nationals as well. Initially, the applications were open for only foreign nationals, persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCI).

In the revised notification, the university has invited “rolling” applications for various postdoctoral fellowships from both Indian and foreign nationals.

“The other terms and conditions for the fellowship remain the same [as before],” says the notification.

Under its status as Institution of Eminence (IoE), BHU had announced “Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships”. The official statement said: “This programme offers up to 100 positions in all disciplines of Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, and other professional disciplines.”

The fellowship will be awarded for a period of three years, and this can be extended further by two years upon favourable evaluation by the review committee.

More information at official website.

