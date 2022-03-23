BHU Researcher Gurvachan Singh Bags Indian Council Of Medical Research “Young Scientist Fellow” Award

BHU researcher Dr Gurvachan Singh receives the prestigious ICMR award

Dr. Gurvachan Singh, who is a young researcher from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has bagged the prestigious Indian Council of Medical Research “Young Scientist Fellow” award. Dr Singh is currently working as a Research Associate in Department of Gastroenterology, Institute of Medical Sciences. He has completed his Ph.D under the supervision of Prof. Arvind Kumar Singh, Genetics Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Institute of Science.

Dr Singh has received the award under ICMR - DHR (Department of Health Research) scheme to work on a research project titled “Analysis of DNA polymorphism in Indian natural populations of Drosophila ananassae by considering microsatellite variations” for a period of three years. This project will sustain for three years. he has been sanctioned a grant of Rs. 52 lakh under this project received for the Department of Zoology.

In this project, Dr. Gurvachan will work on the distribution of microsatellite DNA segments in the genome of Drosophila ananassae and their frequency in different natural populations of this species. This study is in fact, DNA fingerprinting of natural populations of Drosophila and therefore, it has its relevance that can be implanted with human populations. During his doctoral research, Dr. Gurvachan Singh had analysed two sympatric and closely related species of bipectinata species complex to observe genetic differentiation among their natural populations, based on chromosomal, allozyme and microsatellite markers.