The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test, or RET, scheduled for today, April 2. The university will now conduct the research entrance test on Sunday, April 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 11:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test, or RET, scheduled for today, April 2. The university will now conduct the research entrance test on Sunday, April 11. The BHU RET on April 2 has been deferred “due to a holiday”, a statement on the website said. Applicants will be able to download the university’s RET admit cards from April 5 at bhuonline.in.

BHU will conduct the RET 2020-21 for admission to all the PhD disciplines, integrated MPhil-PhD and MPhil programmes for registration in September 2020 and March 2021 terms for the academic session 2020-21. The research entrance test will be conducted in online computer-based mode across the country.

BHU RET 2020-21

The entrance exam will have two parts -- Part A and Part B.

The BHU research entrance exam Part A will be of two hours duration. The RET will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. The questions will be on assessment of logical and analytical capability.

There shall be negative marking in entrance tests for all disciplines in RET/MPhil. Three marks shall be awarded for each correct answer while one mark shall be deducted for each incorrect answer. Unattempted questions will not be awarded any marks.

Part B will be conducted in the concerned departments, schools or centres by the Department. Part B of the research entrance test will be held for a total of 100 marks for its two components. Students will have to write a one-page research proposal (25 marks) followed by personal interview (25 marks).

