BHU Releases Revised Entrance Test Schedule; Admit Cards Soon

The Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, Uttar Pradesh, has released the time-table for the postgraduate entrance tests and undergraduate entrance tests for admission to the university. The BHU post graduate entrance tests (PET) are scheduled from August 24 to August 31, 2020. The university will issue the admit cards for the entrance tests a week before the exams, at www.bhu.ac.in. The university on August 8 had issued a notice confirming the BHU UG and BHU PG entrance tests dates.

The entrance tests of BHU will be held in two phases between August 24 and September 14, 2020. The postgraduate entrance examination will start between August 24 and August 31 and the BHU undergraduate entrance examination from September 9 to September 18. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from August 16 to August 31 but students had been demanding postponement.

The notice posted on BHU’s social media handle said: “BHU has announced [the] revised time table of entrance exams for admission to various UG/PG courses. Applicants may check schedule & other related information on the entrance test portal http://bhuonline.in. Admit cards shall be available a week before exam.”

The revised entrance test schedule can also be downloaded from the official website of the university -- www.bhuonline.in.

A statement issued by BHU said: “The entrance test for all Postgraduate programmes, LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA is scheduled in the first phase during August 24 to 31, 2020.”

“The entrance test for remaining Undergraduate programmes -- BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September, 2020,” the statement added.

“All eligible candidates are advised to download the latest test schedule from BHU entrance test portal (www.bhuonline.in). As per provisions of the University Entrance Test Bulletin, admit card for entrance tests may be downloaded from the entrance test portal around one week prior to the date of entrance test,” read the BHU statement.